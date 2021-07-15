LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, have arrested a man after a toddler was taken to the emergency room with serious injuries.
According to the Madison Police Department, 28-year-old Dalton L. Duncil was arrested Wednesday and preliminarily charged with Battery to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent or child and possession of a hypodermic needle.
According to a news release, the toddler -- a 1-year-old -- was brought to the emergency room at King's Daughter's Health on July 9 with "suspicious injuries." Police say they determined that the injuries were caused by abuse.
"The child's injuries, although not life-threatening, are substantial," the news release states.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a home where the alleged abuse took place. According to the news release, officers eventually determined that Duncil, the child's stepfather, was taking care of the child at the time and was responsible for the abuse.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County [Indiana] Detention Center.
