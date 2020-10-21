LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --It's a GIRL! Meet WDRB in the Morning anchor Sterling Riggs' daughter, Crew Riggs!
Sterling's wife Lauren gave birth to their first child at 10:51 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2020. Crew weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 and a half inches long. Lauren and Crew are both healthy and are doing great. Sterling says he is doing a lot off cleaning, cooking, laundry, and diaper changing. He's enjoying his time at home with his girls, including his dog Biscuit.
Sterling says, "The birth of my daughter is one of the greatest moments of my life. Holding her is pure joy. I am unbelievably proud of my wife and daughter."
Sterling kept the big secret from everyone at the station over the past few months. The entire team was shocked, but are very excited for Sterling and Lauren. Candyce Clift was also in on the secret and didn't tell anyone.
