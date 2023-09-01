LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents with preschoolers in Jefferson County Public Schools' Early Childhood Education program are still working to find child care.
The program's first day was set for Aug. 23. But the day before, the district announced the start would be delayed for "at least" two weeks.
But no new start date has been announced yet, as the district works to figure out logistical issues.
JCPS initially postponed the program's start as it worked on fixes for elementary, middle and high school students who also dealt with delays in learning. The district switched from two start times to nine, and completely revamped its bus routes to deal with a bus driver shortage. But on the first day of school, Aug. 9, the last bus riders were dropped off just before 10 p.m. The district canceled school for the next several days, and while most kids are back in class now, they're still working to fix transportation issues.
Gabrielle Farrow's 4-year-old son, Hunter, is in the JCPS Early Childhood program.
"He has continuously asked, 'When do I go to my other school?'" said Farrow.
Farrow had to re-enroll her son in a preschool program at the day care he spent the summer at. But Farrow wasn't the only JCPS parent looking at daycare as an option.
"They (the daycare) were like, there's so many other parents that are in the same boat," she said.
JCPS sent a letter home to its Early Childhood families on Thursday. It said, in part, "While adjustments have been made, we need additional time to ensure our students have the reliable, safe transportation services they need. Therefore, JCPS is continuing its postponement of the Early Childhood Program."
The district said it's working to give a better timeline for when the program will start.
"Every time there's any piece of communication right now, it's just kind of indifference," said Farrow.
With no return date in site, Farrow is considering something she wasn't two weeks ago.
"We're even thinking about, at this point, pulling him out of the Early Childhood program and keeping him in the preschool with his day care," she said.
Farrow said she would pay the extra cost for peace of mind and consistency for her son.
"We can't get what we want, necessarily want, at this moment in time so what can I do now to help my child?" she said.
JCPS said its Early Childhood staff is currently working and being paid. Without students in class, they're completing trainings that would otherwise be completed throughout the school year, and making required home visits both virtually or in person.
The district has also compiled a list of daycares for families to check for potential availability.
