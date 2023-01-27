LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite crossing their fingers and wishing, many students didn't get a snow day on Friday. At least, not a traditional one at home.
The staff at Stonestreet Elementary School wanted to do something to help their students get through the lull after winter break, so they worked to recreate the feeling of a snow day.
"There's a lull after Christmas, that we just kind of need a little pick-me-up, so we thought an indoor snow day would be perfect," said Amy Medley, family resource coordinator.
Medley said about 30 people stayed at the school until 9 p.m. Thursday, working to transform the building, inside and out, into a winter wonderland to surprise students on Friday morning, complete with a snow maker for authenticity.
"They knew nothing, we have done a very good job at keeping all of this hush-hush," Medley said. "So when they left school yesterday, it was a normal day. The school looked exactly the way it always does every day."
Inside the school, kids had snowball fights with more than a thousand soft and fuzzy "snowballs." They also read winter stories in the library and worked on winter-related STEM projects.
"We just thought about, as a staff, the fun things that we remembered when we were little about a snow day," said Medley. "You gotta have hot chocolate, you gotta have a snowball fight, you've got to have a story by the fire."
They even got a visit from WDRB Meteorologist Hannah Strong, who taught the students about weather and how forecasts are given on TV. The kids were also able to get a horse-drawn carriage ride around the school.
"It makes them feel loved, it makes them feel wanted and just nourishes that learning environment, by far," Medley said.
