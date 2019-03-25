LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeless people in Louisville will now have a place to store their belongings for free.
The hope is that access to lockers will open the door to more opportunities for the homeless.
The St. John Center for Homeless Men installed 160 lockers in storage containers at the now-closed First Link Grocery store on East Liberty Street. It's a great location for the homeless population, since the lot is wedged in between Wayside Christian Mission and Dosker Manor.
Since the storage opened last week, 38 homeless people have come to use the space, and the center expects to be full by the end of April.
One of the chief worries of many homeless is what to do with belongings and important papers, when they need shelter, apply for a job or have a doctor appointment. The storage facility has specific hours and is locked up after hours.
Glinda Adkins from the St. John Center says the hope is that the storage lockers will allow the homeless to accomplish more without having to worry about their belongings being stolen.
"We had one gentleman that came in, and he has cancer. And so he's in chemotherapy and radiation, and so it's difficult for him to carry his stuff when he's feeling so poorly. So we put his stuff into storage," she said.
Part of the initiative was made possible thanks to Louisville Metro Council earmarking some surplus money last December. But that surplus has dried up. So there are questions about how long the program can operate.
