LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest car shows in the country is in Louisville this weekend.
The Street Rod Nationals will roll into the Kentucky Exposition Center, where 12,000 cars rev their engines each as people walk past and talk to owners. However, only 6,000 cars are registered this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brad Denney and his buddies come down from Indianapolis every year. They usually set up around 5 a.m. the day before the show to get their prime spot in the shade.
“There is another big show in Columbus, and they canceled, that so we were just waiting and luckily they didn’t cancel it,” Denney said.
Two months ago, Gov. Andy Beshear tentatively OK’d the event with Louisville Tourism since 95 percent of it is outside.
Louisville Tourism CEO Karen Williams said even though people are coming in from all over the country, it’s not the norm. Hotels are still feeling the impact of COVID-19.
“Normally at this time, it would be 70% occupancy with this group," she said. "And we are hopeful for 40%."
Outside the Expo Center, reminder signs are in place as people walk past cars, some of which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Inside the North Hall, the cars are spread out farther than usual, which allows for people to socially distance while still getting an up-close look.
Denney is just glad to be back with his friends.
“You run into tons of people you know from others shows, and it’s kind of a close-knit networking thing,” Denney said.
The 51st Annual Street Rod Nationals opens to the public Thursday and runs through Sunday.
