LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Barriers are up and several streets are blocked off in downtown Louisville, as the city prepares for demonstrations and ceremonies to mark the anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department began closing streets around Jefferson Square Park early Friday, with no parking permitted through Sunday, with protesters expected to converge in the area this weekend. Breonna Taylor's family has planned weekend events with Until Freedom, the group from New York that came to town during the summer to call for what they said was justice for Taylor.
Activists say Taylor's family still hasn't received justice a year after Taylor was shot and killed during an undercover LMPD raid of her apartment because no LMPD officer was charged with her death.
One officer involved in the raid was charged for firing into a neighboring apartment, but Taylor's family wants an officer to be charged in her death.
They say this weekend is not a celebration, but a renewed call to action. Protesters from across the country are planning to attend this weekend's events, including one person who traveled from Texas.
"At this point it's critical that we speak truth to power and let those in power know how badly they handled this and how we're not going to stop," said Nicole Williams, who is visiting from Texas. "You didn't get away with it. No matter what you do, no matter what police chiefs you hire no matter what you do to us. We are the ones on the right side of history, not y'all."
The following streets are affected:
- Jefferson Street from Fifth to Seventh Street
- Liberty Street from Fifth to Seventh Street
- Cedar Street from Sixth to Seventh Street
- Congress Alley from Sixth to Seventh Street
- Court Place from Fifth to Sixth Street
- Sixth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Fifth Street from Market to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Armory Place from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street
