LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at Valley High School who was arrested for making a gun threat at the school is now facing brand new charges
Shunka Campbell was originally arrested on Wednesday on charges of terroristic threatening and carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit after police say he told a woman at the school last week that he had a gun in his backpack.
Police say there was no gun, but the threat caused the school to go on heightened security and Campbell was arrested days later, on Wednesday, after police say they found him walking toward the school with a loaded handgun in one pocket and 50 rounds of ammunition in the other.
On Thursday, reports of Campbell's arrest appeared in Louisville-area media outlets -- including WDRB.com. Police say someone recognized Campbell from the reports and came forward, and identified him as the person who robbed him last week.
That alleged incident took place just before 2 a.m. on April 11. Police say Campbell met the victim on Whipple Road, near Castle Road, to buy a pair of shoes worth roughly $200.
But instead of making the purchase, police say Campbell grabbed both the shoes and the money and sped away in a waiting car.
Campbell allegedly dropped something at the scene and returned a short time later to get it. That's when police say the victim spotted Campbell and chased him, but Campbell fired several shots in the victim's direction before escaping.
Police say Campbell's appearance in the Thursday news reports led to the additional charges.
Police charged him with first-degree wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking, in addition to his original charges.
On Friday morning, Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf changed the theft by unlawful taking charge to a first-degree robbery charge.
"I believe that Mr. Campbell is an extreme danger to our community," Judge Wolf said. "I'm gonna set this bond at $100,000 cash, full credit."
He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
