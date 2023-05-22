LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students were injured Monday afternoon after a tree branch fell onto a school's playground.
It happened at Jonathan Jennings Elementary School in Charlestown, Indiana about 1:35 p.m. Monday, according to Jonathan Jennings Elementary School principal Aimee Doherty in an email to parents.
In the email, Doherty said Charlestown Police Department, Charlestown Fire Department and paramedics responded and "safety protocols were put into place." Paramedics remained on scene evaluating students.
Parents of injured students were contacted.
