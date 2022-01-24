LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of students gathered Monday at the old State Capitol in Frankfort in support of school choice.
EdChoice Kentucky organized the event in honor of National School Choice Week. Sen. Ralph Alvarado and State Rep. Josh Calloway proposed expanding non-public school tuition assistance to all Kentucky counties in a bill would also raise the income threshold for families to be eligible for assistance.
Right now, assistance is only available in Kentucky's most populous counties.
"It's the right thing to do, morally, for parents who are just desperate for options," said Andrew Vandiver, president of EdChoice Kentucky. "Right now, we have this inequitable situation in Kentucky where some families get to choose and others don't. And we need to level that playing field so that all families have a choice."
Previously, opponents have said school choice bills would leave public schools with fewer dollars and opportunities.
A recent poll from National School Choice Week showed more than half of parents said they were considering — or had considered in the last year — choosing a new or different school for one of their children, according to a news release.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.