LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky lawmakers filed a bill to expand school choice opportunities.
Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado and Republican Kentucky State Rep. Josh Calloway propose expanding non-public school tuition assistance to all Kentucky counties. They also want to raise the income threshold for families to be eligible for assistance and increase the cap for donations to the state's Education Opportunity Account.
"Parental empowerment starts with giving all families — including low- and middle-income — a say in regard to where their child is educated," Alvarado said. "Parents know their children best, and when they're empowered, student success will follow."
So far, the assistance has only been available in Kentucky's most populous counties.
