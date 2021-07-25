LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville and Lexington are some of the most affordable cities in the U.S. for solo renters, according to SmartAsset.
According to the study, Lexington's unemployment rate of 3.2% ranks in the top 10 nationally. Lexington's cost of living is the 12th lowest while the average monthly rent for units with fewer than two bedrooms is the 16th lowest.
Louisville tied Tulsa for eighth nationally. Louisville ranked in the top 15 for average rent for units with fewer than two bedrooms ($676), cost of living ($23,367 annually) and April 2021 unemployment rate, which was 4.1%.
Louisville's median earnings for full-time workers was $45,417 while the percentage of homes with fewer than two bedrooms was 15.94%, according to the study.
Cincinnati ranked as the most affordable city in the U.S.
