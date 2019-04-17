LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University is enjoying the taste of sweet success.
The university has been named one of the best culinary schools in the United States, according to a news release.
Sullivan was ranked 10th by University Magazine, which used data from the U.S. Department of Education to create the rankings. The magazine praised Sullivan's commitment to ensure career-readiness in its culinary program by providing students with options allowing them to focus on becoming a chef, baker or working in management.
Three other recent rankings have also listed Sullivan as one of the top 10 culinary schools.
Sullivan University lowered its tuition in the fall of 2018, from $395 per credit hour to $320 per credit hour, for incoming undergraduate students.
Tuition for the Culinary Arts and Baking Pastry Arts program was also cut from $490 to $345 per credit hour.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.