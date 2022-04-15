LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local high school students are being offered a chance to launch their careers this summer.
The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) and the Academy @ Shawnee are partnering for a summer program called the Aerospace Career Education (ACE) Academy.
Set up in the basement of the school, the program is aimed at students with an interest in careers in aerospace by exposing them to the industry.
Adrian Harrison, 16, a student at the Academy @ Shawnee, said the flight simulator is helping him take a trip into his future.
"My ultimate dream is to fly for a major airline company like UPS," said Harrison, who will spend part of his summer break attending the camp. "I mainly wanted to go to the OBAP summer camp to further my education in the aviation program."
Harrison said he's been attending the camp for the past few years and thinks it has been beneficial.
"The partnership with the Academy @ Shawnee started back in 1994," UPS Capt. Raymond Robinson said. "So we're approaching almost 30 years of being able to offer this program to middle and high school students across the Kentuckiana area."
Robinson, the director of the program, said the purpose is to introduce and expose students to careers in the aerospace industry and create what he calls "storytellers."
First Officer Joseph Jewell, a graduate of the Academy @ Shawnee, is one of the many storytellers from the program.
"I've wanted to be a pilot pretty much all of my life," Jewell said. "As other high school kids were worried about getting their driver's license, I was actually worried about getting my pilot's license."
Jewell is in the process of being promoted to captain.
"It makes me really feel like I can really achieve what I want to do," Harrison said. "Since he (Jewell) graduated from here, I feel like it's also something I can do."
The program is being held in two sessions. The first, for students age 11-14, will take place June 18-24 at the Academy @ Shawnee on Herman Street in Louisville. The application fee is $100 and non-refundable. To apply, click here.
The second session will be for students age 14-17 and will take place July 25-29, also at the academy. The application fee is $225 and also non-refundable. To apply, click here.
The deadline for students to register for the program is April 30. For more information, click here.
