LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky toddler who survived days in the woods by himself got a visit from a superhero.
Batman visited Kenneth Howard over the weekend, as part of the H4H Foundation. The foundation sends Batman and a Batmobile to visit kids.
Dozens of volunteers searched the woods in Magoffin County for the 22-month-old boy, after he wandered out of his backyard. Kenneth's mom, Samantha Moore, says her 5-year-old kept hope alive for his missing brother.
"He said God is watching over my baby brother, He'll protect him, and He did. When they found him, the scratch on his head is in the shape of a cross," she said. "Kenneth teaches us no matter what goes on in our lives, no matter how tough things are, we never quit fighting."
Kenneth's mom thanked all the volunteers for bringing her son home.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.