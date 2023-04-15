LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people took advantage of Saturday's great weather to support a good cause.
The Superheroes 5K took place at Broad Run Park on Bardstown Road Saturday morning. It was put on by the Roll Call Foundation.
They were working to provide a new hockey sled for 12-year-old Action Jackson. He was born with Spina Bifida and the sleds are custom fitted for the player's body.
Another one of the goals of the run is to sponsor three veteran honor flights to the U.S. Capitol this year, each flight costs about $600 per veteran.
Proceeds from the run also benefits "Chief Mack" the organization's American Pint Horse, who serves as a therapy ambassador to veterans, first responders and kids with special needs.
