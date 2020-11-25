LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Medical marijuana is going to be a burning debate once again in the Kentucky legislature, but the recent election could cloud the issue somewhat in 2021.
A medical marijuana bill easily passed the Kentucky House last session, 65-30. But with nearly two dozen new members coming into the chamber, some of those votes are now gone.
"It complicates it a little bit because the conversation has to begin from scratch with quite a few new legislators,” said Jaime Montalvo, founder of Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana.
House Speaker David Osborne, who supports medical marijuana, agreed.
“We have 21 new members. We don't know where they are on those issues yet,” said Osborne.
Advocates said they are working to make sure they have the votes they need among those new members.
“Before the election, we reached out to quite a few of them just to see where they landed on the discussion,” said Montalvo.
Rep. Jason Nemes, the primary sponsor of the House medical marijuana bill, said he is confident he still has more than enough support.
“There were a number of 'no' votes that retired, and we replaced most of them with 'yes' votes,” Nemes said.
Supporters said the real battle will once again be in the Senate where medical marijuana has been snuffed out in the past.
“That's where the ball game is going to be this coming session,” said Nemes.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee said he remains uncommitted.
“It really depends on what the final bill looks like whether or not I can support it,” he said.
Westerfield said he has heard convincing arguments from supporters of medical marijuana, but still has concerns.
“So, I have an overwhelming weight of good cause to pass something,” said Westerfield. “But you still have the argument that you're passing something that federal law says is illegal.”
Supporters say 36 states now have medical marijuana laws. They believe momentum is still on their side - even with so many new faces at the Capitol.
“I'd tell them to look at this with an open mind,” said Montalvo.
Nemes said he plans to file a bill on day one of the session, which begins January 5th.
