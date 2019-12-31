LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A business in the Highlands is asking for the public's help to identify a thief who made off with a guitar.
It happened Monday at the Doo Wop Shop at 1587 Bardstown Road.
Surveillance video captured what appeared to be a man in a black hooded sweatshirt walk in and take a guitar from the wall. He then sits down on a stool and acts as though he's going to play it, before picking it up and walking out the door.
Store managers have reported the theft to police.
They ask anyone who might be able to identify the thief to call the store at 502-456-5250 or police at 502-574-LMPD.
