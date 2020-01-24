LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man charged earlier this month in connection with the murder of two people in 2017 has been released after his charges were dropped.
Thomas Lanham, 35, was taken into custody on Jan. 6 and charged with two counts of complicity to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence in connection with the Dec. 26, 2017, killings of Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez. However, prosecutors dismissed the case after determining that DNA taken from blood found in Lanham's car did not tie him to the crimes.
In December 2017, LMPD officers and paramedics were called to Bessler Auto Parts on Strawberry Lane after McCoy was found in an SUV in the parking lot. Investigators have been unable to find Gamez's body.
A second suspect -- 35-year-old Larry Sauer -- was arrested on Dec. 12, 2019. A judge set his bond at $250,000. Police said they were able to tie Sauer to the murders using search warrants, witness statements, phone records and video recordings. Investigators say the evidence points to Sauer's involvement in both murders just before the bodies were moved.
Sauer has a bond hearing scheduled for Feb. 21.
