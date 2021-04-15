LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect has been charged with murder months after a man was shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
According to an arrest report, 43-year-old Kenyatta James was taken into custody on Wednesday evening at his Rockford Lane home.
The murder took place on Feb. 5 at the home of Stephon Monroe on West Madison Street, near South 23rd Street. Police say James and Monroe got into an argument that involved James' daughter. While arguing with over the phone, police say James showed up at Monroe's house.
He then pulled a gun and shot Monroe several times, according to police.
Police arrived a short time later and Monroe was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court documents, police were able to link James to the crime during the investigation.
A warrant was issued for James' arrest and LMPD took him into custody on a murder charge. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
This story may be updated.
