LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman who was under arrest tried to make a break for it -- in a police cruiser!
According to an arrest report, it happened in Owen County, Kentucky, north of Frankfort, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
An officer from the Owenton Police Department stopped 31-year-old Melissa Jolly on Big Twin Creek Road after a report that she was driving a car she wasn't authorized to use. Upon stopping her, the officer discovered that there was already a warrant out for Jolly's arrest.
After placing Jolly into custody, the officer began searching her car. At that point, police said Jolly made her way to the front of the officer's police cruiser, hopped in the driver's seat and tried to drive away.
According to the arrest report, she was only able to put the car in drive before the police officer rushed forward and pulled her out. Police said the car was moving forward, but Jolly didn't have a chance to push the accelerator. The officer was able to get in the driver's seat, stop the vehicle and put it in park.
Jolly is charged with auto theft, second-degree escape and second-degree wanton endangerment. She is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.