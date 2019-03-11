LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly shooting at a southern Indiana grocery store over the weekend.
Police say the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Dustin Payne, was shot after a fight in the parking lot of a Jay C Food Store in Seymour, Indiana. Seymour Police Chief Bill Abbott tells WDRB the shooting happened on March 10 around 6 p.m. at the store on West Tipton Street during a custody exchange in the parking lot.
Payne died from his injuries at University Hospital in Louisville Sunday night.
Police arrested Payne's brother-in-law, 61-year-old William Baker, at the store after the shooting.
Baker is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center. He's charged with one count of murder.
