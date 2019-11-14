LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten inmates in the Clark County Jail are facing brand new charges after authorities say they've foiled an elaborate plant to distribute drugs throughout the facility.
An eleventh suspect is on the loose.
According to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Matthew Bays was the inmates' contact on the outside.
The sheriff's office says the 10 inmates would use "a complex communication system of coded messages" to tell Bays to deliver the drugs to "inconspicuous locations" near the Clark County Jail, where they would be picked up and distributed to the inmates.
Authorities describe it as "a large scale, elaborate plan" that was foiled when investigators were able to intercept the messages and decode them.
"We will continue to proactively investigate people who attempt to bring drugs into our facility," Sheriff Jamey Noel said in a statement. "The time and energy these offenders use to prey on the addicted for their own personal gain is indescribable and despicable."
The inmates who were allegedly involved include: 28-year-old Logan Rudolph; 31-year-old Ryan Bell; 36-year-old Christopher Woosley; 30-year-old Jarad Anderson; 23-year-old Devin Dunn; 30-year-old Shane Summers; 32-year-old Adam Kime; 30-year-old Keith Daugherty; 26-year-old Zachary Beyerle; and 37-year-old Christopher Butler.
All of them face various drug charges.
Police are still looking for Bays, and have a warrant for his arrest. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the Clark County Sheriff's office tip line at 812-280-2276.
