LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man and his juvenile accomplice have been arrested after police say they broke into a woman's home and duct-taped her hands, mouth and eyes before raping and sodomizing her.
According to court documents, it happened on Nov. 25, at a home in Elizabethtown.
Police say 20-year-old Isabel Tzunux-Zacarias and an accomplice -- who is not being identified because he is a juvenile -- were acquaintances of the woman. According to the arrest report, the victim was upstairs when they unlawfully entered the home.
Police say after subduing the woman with duct tape, the pair took turns holding her down on a bed and committing the sex acts. This went on for about 30 minutes, according to the report.
The suspects then duct taped her legs together before fleeing the scene.
Tzunux-Zacarias is charged with complicity to first-degree rape, complicity to first-degree burglary, complicity to first-degree sodomy and complicity to first-degree kidnapping.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
No information is publicly available on the status of his accomplice, as he is a juvenile and juvenile records are sealed.
