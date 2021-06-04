LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you see a man wearing a full Mexican wrestler costume wandering around Louisville, do not be alarmed.
In fact, it could very well mean some free tacos are in your future.
Louisville's Taco Luchador announced it's "Where's the Luchador?" giveaway.
The Mexican food restaurant will send its wrestling mascot out across the area to give out hundreds of dollars in prizes each week.
Fans can follow along on Facebook and Instagram for clues to his whereabouts.
Taco Luchador has restaurants in St. Matthews, the Highlands, Jeffersontown and near Iroquois Park.
