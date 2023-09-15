LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tank the Tortoise recently took a little slow-speed tour of southern Indiana on his own.
The 27-year-old African sulcata tortoise recently moved to Crawford County with his long-time owners.
Tank managed to slip out of the yard to explore for a bit. When his owners realized he was missing, they started searching frantically.
An Indiana Conservation Officer and O'Bannon Woods State Park naturalist helped find Tank. He was taken to the park's nature center until he was happily reunited with his owners.
