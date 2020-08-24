LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Another city bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are asking anyone who may have taken Route 19 to monitor their symptoms.
The coach operator last worked on Aug. 13, and after they became ill, they left work immediately, TARC said Monday. The driver is currently "resting and recovering" at home, according to a news release.
TARC officials are asking those who rode Route 19, which runs along Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the evening of Aug. 13 to monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus.
The bus service says it continues to operate for "essential services only" and people should not be riding the bus unless they are going to work or traveling for necessary supplies and services.
All riders and drivers are required to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19. All drivers are also seated behind a closed barrier on the bus.
