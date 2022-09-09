LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers with the Transit Authority of River City have rejected a new contract deal.
TARC called the deal its "best and final offer," but union workers called the offer "insulting."
Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, the union representing more than 430 TARC workers, said Friday that 97% of voting members turned down the new deal.
In recent weeks, workers have rallied for higher wages, better maintained buses and a safer work environment.
The previous contract between the union and TARC expired last Thursday.
The union said TARC needs to return to the negotiating table with a better offer.
Related Stories:
- Union representing TARC drivers asking for higher pay, better safety
- Guns on buses, disruptive passengers force TARC employees to protest conditions
- TARC employees say they fear for their safety under current working conditions
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.