LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) workers are asking for a safer workplace, maintained buses and higher wages.
Workers rallied on Saturday in hopes of dialing up pressure as time is running out to strike a new contract deal despite meeting 10 times to negotiate. According to ATU Local 1447 officials, workers and management can't seem to find middle ground.
"I am a mother, I am a daughter, I am a person," Lillian Brents, ATU Local 1447 president, said. "I want to go to work and feel safe."
On Saturday, TARC workers described the hazards they face on the job.
"We've been threatened, spit on," Stacy Smith, a driver for TARC, said.
Last month, a video captured an incident where a passenger allegedly showed a gun and threatened two drivers. Union members say the man fired three shots.
TARC management disputed that claim, saying the gun was brandished, but not fired. Drivers say they want security officers on their buses and maintained equipment.
"They got to stop the bus and if the brakes aren't working right that's a real problem," Bill Londrigan, Kentucky AFL CIO, said.
Contract negotiations are expected to ramp up next week. Both sides will meet again Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The current contract between the union and TARC expires Thursday. Pay is another sticking point.
"They've run into a brick wall and have been offered a measly 2% increase," Londrigan said.
Brents said they're looking for a minimum of 15% pay increase.
"We worked during the pandemic, we work through rain, sleet or snow, civil unrest, so whatever is going on we are working," Brents said.
A TARC spokesperson told WDRB in a recent statement the demands of the union are "unsustainable for TARC with its current revenues and operating budget," adding proposed wage increases would result in "TARC running out of money by the end of 2024."
The union told WDRB if a new contract deal can't be reached, they don't know what they'll do next because they're going into negotiations in good faith.
