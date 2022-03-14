TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District has had to upgrade along with the county's rapid growth over the last few years.
Its latest addition is a new fire engine that will be delivered in two weeks.
"As we grow, we get more wear and tear on the engines we get and we just need to keep them up to standards so we can do our job," Battalion Chief Sam Satterly said.
The fire district is using its old truck to serve in another way by donating the truck to a new fire department in Elliott County.
"They come out and just 'Hey, here's a truck, let us help you,'" Elliott County Magistrate Dewey Smith said.
Smith has worked alongside county officials to get the Bruin Volunteer Fire Department off the ground in Elliott County. It's in service now but lacking funds and materials to get started.
"A small county like us, we don't have that kind of money," Smith said. "To get something used that is used and in great working order is worth $1 million to us, because, before, we have nothing."
Firefighters in Spencer County know that feeling. Many of its resources were donated back in the day and the district is trying to pay it forward.
"We're all family," Satterly said. "It doesn't matter if you're in our department, a neighboring department, or one halfway across the state. We'll try to help out in any way we can, get you up and going and get your needs met."
Bruin fire officials in Elliott County hope to do the same one day.
"We made a promise to the chief and their folks down there that once we get the ability — we pray one day that we're able to — we're going to send that love on, because that's what it's all about," Smith said.
Taylorsville-Spencer County also donated some loose equipment to the new department.
