LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Taylorsville woman was behind the crime, when a man was kidnapped, beaten and forced to strip naked.
According to an arrest report, the incident happened last month in Taylorsville.
Police say 36-year-old Leslie Tindle admitted to luring the victim from his home. That's when an accomplice hit him, according to the arrest report, and Tindle forced him to strip.
The man was later found along Bloomfield Road, naked and beaten with his hands zip-tied behind his back.
Police say Tindle told them it was all because the victim was in the car when someone else took her $600 and didn't provide the methamphetamine she was purchasing.
Tindle is charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.