LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Basketball Tournament is coming to Louisville this summer with notable former college players competing for $1 million.
The Ville, a Louisville alumni team, is one of eight teams in the regional played at Freedom Hall. The regional tournament takes place July 25-29, and the tournament's quarterfinals will be held on July 31.
The Ville is a two-seed in the Louisville regional. The team's roster includes Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Wayne Blackshear, Chance Behanan, Chinanu Onuaku, Rakeem Buckles, Dillon Avare, Chris Dow, Nick Mayo and Omar Prewitt. The Ville's coaching staff includes Mark Lieberman, Jordan Sucher, Luke Hancock and trainer Ronnie Taylor.
The Louisville region also includes teams with alumni from Auburn, Florida and Maryland. The top-seed is the Gutter Cat Gang featuring Kyle Hines. Three-seed Eberlein Drive includes former WKU players A.J. Slaughter and Justin Johnson, along with Archie Goodwin, who played at Kentucky.
Shell Shock, a team made up of Maryland alumni, is the four-seed. It features Melo Trimble and Darryl Morsell. Fifth-seed Gataverse has Florida alumni like Corey Brewer. Jackson TN Underdawgs are the six-seed, while War Ready, a seven-seed, is made up of Auburn alumni. Georgia Kingz is the eight-seed.
The Ville will take on War Ready on July 25 at 7 p.m. If the team advances to the second round, it will play the winner of Shell Shock and Gataverse on July 27 at 8 p.m. The regional championship is July 29 at noon.
Freedom Hall will host the Louisville regional winner and Lubbock regional winner on July 31 at 9 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the semifinals in Philadelphia on Aug. 2. The winner-take-all championship game is hosted in Philadelphia on Aug. 3. The winning team will receive $1 million.
Tickets will be available via TicketMaster.
