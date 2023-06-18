LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Young drivers got some hands-on training Sunday when it comes to improving their skills on the roads.
Ford Driving Skills for Life hosted a closed-course training event at L&N Stadium.
The event coincided with what are known as the "100 deadliest days" -- the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day which is often the most dangerous time of year for teens behind the wheel.
The program began in 2003.
The teens who took part focused on hazard conditions and vehicle handling, as well as speed and space management.
"We also are looking at mobility as a whole," said Mike Speck, the program manager for Ford Driving Skills for Live. "Anybody, whether they are pedestrian or cyclist, whether they ride a scooter or motorcycle, drive a car, ride in a Uber, ride in a Lyft, any of that -- everyone deserves an equitable chance to go from Point A to Point B safely."
According to the CDC, eight teens are killed in crashes every day, and hundreds more are injured.
