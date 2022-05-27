LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school class graduating this weekend is remembering one of their classmates who died during their freshman year.
Colston Melton was seriously injured in a head-on car crash in March 2019 and died in the hospital two days later.
His mother, Kim Melton, says the past three years have been difficult but his friends have kept Colston's memory alive.
They graduate from Henry County High School on Saturday and Kim says they will have an empty chair with his picture on it during the ceremony.
It's a gesture that warms her heart as she continues to grieve.
"Just wondering what he could've been and how senior year would've been and how his high school, just everything, he would've accomplished and done," Melton said. "So, it's been really hard on us this week."
The other driver in the crash that killed Colston was charged with murder and DUI.
Her next court date is June 17.
