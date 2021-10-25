LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway in Jeffersonville after a 15-year-old boy was accidentally killed by a gunshot over the weekend.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Charlestown Pike and Salem Noble Road, according to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department.
That's where officers responded to a report of a juvenile who had sustained a gunshot wound from a rifle. According to the release, the caller reported "the juvenile was traveling with a retired Jeffersonville Police Officer when an accidental discharge occurred."
Kamm VanGilder was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
The caller met Jeffersonville Police officers in the parking lot of River Valley Middle School at 2220 Veterans Parkway, where they began administering first aid until the Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS arrived on scene. Vangilder was then taken to the hospital, where he died.
An autopsy conducted Monday confirmed the death was accidental.
No further details are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. This story may be updated when more details become available.
