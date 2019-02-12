LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was shot in west Louisville on Tuesday night.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened just before 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of South 43rd Street. Officers arrived to find a girl in her mid- to late-teens who'd been shot outside.
She was rushed to University Hospital where, as of 10:30 p.m., she was in surgery.
LMPD hasn't made any arrests and has no suspects in connection to the shooting. If you have any information in the case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
