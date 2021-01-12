LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenager killed in a shooting Sunday on Dumesnil Street has been identified by the coroner.
The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Yasin Abdulkadir. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Dumesnil Street, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Abdulkadir, who had been shot and killed.
As of Sunday, police did not have any suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
