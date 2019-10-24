LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday's sentencing hearing in Allen County, Kentucky, for the man who raped and murdered a 7-year-old girl became so heated that the judge cleared the courtroom.
Timothy Madden pleaded guilty in August to murder and kidnapping, and entered an Alford plea to rape and sodomy charges, in connection with the death of Gabbi Doolin in 2015. She had gone missing while attending her brother's football game in Scottsville, Kentucky.
Her body was found about 30 minutes later in a nearby creek.
According to his arrest citation, Madden consented to a cheek swab for DNA comparison. Police wrote his DNA matched evidence taken from Doolin's body. The police report also said evidence indicates Doolin was raped, strangled and drowned.
The courtroom outburst happened as Gabbi Doolin's mother, Amy, was reading a prepared statement from the stand just before Madden was sentenced. As she read the statement, Madden appeared to be listening to his attorney, who was whispering in his ear.
That's when Gabbi's father, Brian Doolin, became upset that Madden wasn't paying attention.
"Sir, that's the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen," Brian Doolin said to Doolin and his attorney as he asked the judge to give him a minute to speak.
"We've had four years waiting," he continued. "No, you can look around all you want to. We've had four years waiting. You can let him listen to what she's got to say. Do you understand me? Do you understand me?"
As Brian Doolin spoke, he began to move toward Madden as the judge and his wife tried to calm him down.
"Ma'am, we've had four years -- he can give her three minutes to say what she needs to say," Brian said.
The judge then had bailiffs escort Madden out of the room, and both families were taken to different rooms.
When the hearing resumed, Madden was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. He has maintained his innocence since he was arrested, saying Gabbi's real killer is still out there.
After the hearing, Doolin's cousin, Lori Wilson, said the family is glad justice was finally served after waiting four years. "Please remember Gabbi. Today we saw justice for Gabbi Doolin -- 1439 days. That's what it took."
