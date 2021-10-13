LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 started a new tuition reimbursement program for its full-time employees.
Any employee who works 30 hours or more a week will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual tuition reimbursement, according to a news release. The employees will be required to maintain a C average.
In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in COVID-19 pay, COVID-19 relief and bonus for employees.
All Louisville and Clarksville locations are hosting a hiring event Monday during National Hiring day. To schedule an interview, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.