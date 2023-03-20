LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The historic Brown Hotel in Louisville is turning 100 and planning a year-long celebration.
To kick off the celebration, The Brown Hotel will host a Tableside Mint Julep experience in the hotel's Lobby Bar and Grill beginning in April and continuing until Derby Day in May. A $100 Old Carter Bourbon Mint Julep will be assembled and presented tableside.
In addition, the hotel will be offering summer promotions at a discounted price of $19.23 in honor of the 1923 opening of the Brown Hotel.
The celebration continues with a Roaring '20s-themed Crystal Ballroom Gala on Oct. 25. The evening will include dining and dancing, interactive historic tours of the hotel and themed cocktails in the rooftop garden. Tickets and reservations for this event are required.
"The Brown Hotel has served Louisville and the guests that visit our wonderful city for 100 years," General Manager Brad Walker said in a news release Monday. "While we have been an epicenter for weddings, engagements, birthdays, charity events and anniversaries helping our guests celebrate their special occasions for a century, we are equally proud to host guests for everyday events such as a business lunch; quick bite before a play; or just to try our famous Hot Brown."
