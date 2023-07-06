LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Eagles announced Thursday they will make one last farewell tour, and the first round of performances include stops in Kentucky and Indiana.
The tour is labeled as "The Long Goodbye" and will be The Eagles' final shows. The first performance will be Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Steely Dan will be the special guest and the tour will last through 2025.
On Nov. 14, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform in Lexington at Rupp Arena. There will also be a stop in Indianapolis on Oct. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Eagles performed in Louisville recently on May 12, 2022, and were the first band to play a concert there when it opened in 2010.
Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12. The general on-sale begins Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, click here.
First round of tour dates:
- Sept. 7: New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- Sept. 11: Boston, MA TD Garden
- Sept. 16: Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- Sept. 20: Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
- Oct. 5: Denver, CO Ball Arena
- Oct. 9: Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Oct. 13: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
- Oct. 17: Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Nov. 2: Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- Nov. 7: Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- Nov. 9: Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
- Nov. 14: Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
- Nov. 17: St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
