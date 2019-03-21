LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville women's basketball opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday against Robert Morris.
The first round match up tips off at noon at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville is making its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance and 11th in 12 seasons under head coach Jeff Walz. The Cardinals are marking their ninth straight NCAA Tournament and 14th in the last 15 years.
Robert Morris makes their sixth tournament appearance and third in four seasons after winning both the NEC regular season and tournament championships.
Coach Walz will not coach the game. He was suspended for comments made last year in the direction of tournament officials sitting behind the bench. Assistant head coach, Stephanie Norman will lead the team against Robert Morris. Norman has coached along side Walz all 12 years he has been at Louisville.
Tickets for the game are still available.
