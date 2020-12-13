LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Louisville's UPS Worldport on Sunday.
The vaccines came from storage sites in Michigan and Wisconsin and will make their way from Louisville to over 145 distribution centers by Monday, with an additional 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.
The vaccine is being doled out based on each state's adult population.
The doses need to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius until they are administered and cannot be refrozen. To keep the vaccine at the right temperature, President of UPS Healthcare Wes Wheeler says dry ice will be used in the shipping and delivery process.
UPS also used a thermal sensor and GPS to monitor the contents.
Now that the vaccines are in Louisville, they will be sent out by Next Day Air to designated vaccination sites including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
U of L Hospital, Norton Healthcare Baptist Health Louisville and Clark Memorial Hospital will all receive the vaccine.
UPS says local deliveries will happen Monday morning. Area hospitals could start administering the vaccine as early as Tuesday.
