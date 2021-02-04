LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Glendale, Kentucky, restaurant is going on the auction block.
The Whistle Stop is known for its fried chicken and homemade desserts. Last Fall, owners Lynn and Mike Cummins announced on Facebook that they were closing until February due to Gov. Andy Beshear's shutdown orders limiting restaurant capacity and indoor dining.
But on Thursday afternoon, the restaurant's current owners posted on Facebook that they had no plans to reopen and were instead going to sell the restaurant and retire.
"We want to let everyone know that after 16 years of owning The Whistle Stop and close to 50 years in the restaurant industry, we have decided to retire and move on to the next chapter of our life, spending more time with family and each other," the Cummins said, in a statement. "This was a very tough decision, but we know in is time in our life at our age to hand this over to someone that will keep The Whistle Stop traditions going."
The owners say the restaurant will remain closed until it is sold on March 17 via online auction.
"The last 16 years here have been great," they add. "We have had valued employees and wonderful customers which many we have come to know and love. We want to thank all of our customers and friends who have supported us and The Whistle Stop over the last 45 years."
