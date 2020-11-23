LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky restaurant known for its fried chicken and homemade desserts is closing until February.
The owners of the Whistle Stop made the announcement on Facebook on Sunday, saying they're ending their season early because of Gov. Andy Beshear's latest shutdown orders limiting restaurant capacity and indoor dining.
The restaurant is always closed in January for a winter shutdown.
The family-owned restaurant is located in Glendale, which is about 50 miles south of Louisville.
