LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group is making sure families in need have a Christmas meal.
The African American Think Tank, along with Colors Newspaper Inc., held its annual Christmas Giveaway of turkeys and hams for the 23rd year on Thursday.
The giveaway was held in front of Lyles Mall on Broadway and geared towards west Louisville residents.
"I got family and they like to eat," said Yvonne Jones, who attended the giveaway. "I'm gonna cook a lot of food and fill everybody's stomach up and be blessed, and thank the Lord that I'm able to be with my family."
New at the giveaway this year were gift cards. That way those who don't have a place to cook a turkey or ham could buy a meal instead.
Bearno's Pizza was also on hand to give out slices to people while they waited in line.
