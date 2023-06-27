LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gun violence was on minds in west Louisville as the Mayor's Night Out turned to the Russell neighborhood.
For the third time this year, Mayor Craig Greenberg visited a Louisville neighborhood to hear people's questions and ideas.
"Is knowing what is on people's minds, soliciting ideas, listening to questions, giving feedback when you get concerns and then be able to respond," Mayor Greenberg said.
More than 500 people came out tonight. Adults came to listen and talk directly to city department heads while some teenagers like Heith Griffin, Jayus Rasheed, and Cameron Duncan came to share their concerns about air quality, the environment, and equitable policing.
"We do activism and artistry, and we talk about social justice, and food health and mental health," Rasheed said.
The three are involved with Mighty Shades of Ebony and Justice League L.O.U.
"Sometimes it's just like 'shhh, be quiet,' but I want children to be heard," Duncan said.
Another teenager, 15-year-old Jereil Evans is part of Trip J Band, a family group putting on a series of concerts this summer where kids can showcase their skills.
"There's been a lot of crimes committed by youth lately, so we want to showcase youth that are not doing crime but doing positive things in the community," Evans said.
Monday night's violence weighed on Deshanta Edwards' mind.
"It brings back memories of when my son got shot," Edwards said.
Her son, Donte, was shot more than four years ago and his murder remains unsolved.
Edwards is part of a close-knit group, Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters.
"We're just trying to find hope, hope for the community, trying to see what the problem is," Edwards said.
She's praying for justice while working with neighbors and city leaders to make Louisville a safer place.
"We are working with a sense of urgency on short and long-term solutions," Mayor Greenberg said.
