LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville says officers have seized thousands of fake items -- including fake IDs and passports -- over the past six months.
Those include 28 fake birth certificates, more than 5,000 counterfeit driver's licenses and 46 fraudulent passports. The number includes a seizure of six shipments in November. Those shipments contained more than 2,900 counterfeit driver's licenses and 3,100 blank card stocks used to create counterfeit driver's licenses.
In December, customs officials say they seized a package that originated from China which had a false bottom that concealed 31 fake driver's licenses.
One of the individuals authorities say was waiting for his fake ID was arrested in February in Newark by the Port Authority Police Department after he returned from his vacation. He allegedly had a counterfeit driver's license in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Authorities say that man was a member of the Department of Homeland Security's "Trusted Traveler" program, which allows for expedited security screening at airports. That man's membership was revoked.
In a statement, Chief CBP Officer Brian Lick said counterfeit IDs make it possible for underage people to purchase alcohol and tobacco.
"CBP's interception of these IDs significantly reduces the chances for alcohol to be procured in establishments and all the entanglements that often accompanies underage drinking," Lick said. "But alcohol is not the only risk; procurement of fake IDs plays a role in identity theft, immigration and public benefit fraud and terrorist motives."
"We see the counterfeit social security cards, the counterfeit ID's," said CBP Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. "It's everywhere."
CBP works with UPS Worldport together to stop fraud and confiscate counterfeit goods.
"Some of the counterfeits are really good and the officers have been doing it so long and they know all the security features that they're looking for," Mahn said. "They can tell if it doesn't have the micro-printing or doesn't have the right color dye or the right color thread."
One shipment had 28 fraudulent birth certificates. Officers found several fake designer watches, purses and wallets in packages on Monday night.
"We had roughly $900,000 in counterfeit goods that we intercepted and 118 kilos of narcotics that we intercepted coming through the sort," Mahn said. "Every day we encounter those violations. Every day we're busy."
Mahn says none of the packages were being sent to Louisville addresses. They were just in transit before they were stopped by officers.
"We'll see, for instance, FEMA benefit fraud," he said. "People will have a driver's license crafted to show they were in a disaster area and then file the claim with the government for compensation."
And Mahn says while searching for drugs, officers also find unusual things like the Xbox controllers with praying mantis larvae hidden inside.
"They find some of the weirdest things, from live snakes, to bugs to everything," Mahn said.
UPS Public Relations Manager Jim Mayer released a statement, saying that, "we work with law enforcement around the globe. Our network features extensive security measures designed to stop those who would misuse our services. We don't discuss the specifics of our security program since its success depends on confidentiality."
