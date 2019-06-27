LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From building robots to baking cakes, students from across the country are competing in SkillsUSA’s annual National Leadership and Skills Competition, the nation’s largest hands-on skills competition.
Abby Meadors, who traveled from Lexington to compete in customer service, said this week aligns with her plans to become a tool and die maker.
“Every single thing I have learned from Skills I can already use to help me with my daily life,” she said. "I'll have to interact with my co-workers, my bosses or any potential customer who wants me to build them a mold."
The high school junior is one of the 6,600 students in Louisville for the annual competition in various categories.
"It's training for the future," said Roger Wilkerson, a volunteer with SkillsUSA. "It's life skills that these students will carry with them for the rest of their lives."
Wilkerson is also a former student and knows first hand why students win, even if they leave without a trophy.
"It's networking," he said. "It's the ability for students to actually showcase their skills."
And the talent pool on site has attracted 600 companies and schools from across the country to this competition.
“We'd love to have them all,” said Clinton Madden, chef representative for Sullivan University.
Sullivan is offering a scholarship to the top three finishers in culinary arts, but it is hoping to attract a lot more to the school.
“We'll coach them up and get them where they need to be," Madden said. "So whether they win first or finish last, it doesn't matter."
The event wraps up with an awards ceremony Friday.
