LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after Louisville Metro Council designated $10 million to help Jefferson County residents cover delinquent utility bills, thousands of people are receiving help from the relief fund.
Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced the funds for the COVID-19 Utility Relief Program were available, and applications were opened.
Louisville Water Company and Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) have distributed $1 million to more than 2,200 customers. The average amount of credit on outstanding balances is $387.
"Tens of thousands of Louisvillians remain unemployed or underemployed and are struggling to make ends meet, many for the first time," Fischer said Monday at a virtual news conference. "And some of the decisions are horrible. I’m talking about people who want to pay their bills but face impossible choices. Like 'Do I pay the electric bill? Do I buy food?'"
Customers can apply for utility bill relief totaling up to $1,000, receiving up to $500 to cover outstanding water and sewer bills. Customers can also apply for up to $500 to cover delinquent Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) bills.
The funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For LG&E relief and assistance, customers can call 502-977-6636 or visit online at LGEHelp.itfrontdesk.com. For Louisville Water Company and MSD, customers can visit the self service portal.
